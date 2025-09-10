Syria’s electricity production covers less than one-third of national demand, leaving most areas with only four to five hours of power a day, a senior official has said.

Khaled Abu Di, Director, Public Establishment for Electricity Transmission and Distribution, said it needs 6,500 megawatts (MW but generates just 2,000 MW due to technical breakdowns, material shortages, and funding gaps.

Qatar’s UCC Holding is backing the rehabilitation of four power plants, alongside a $146 million World Bank grant for substations and transmission lines, and support from the Red Cross, UNDP, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan for distribution upgrades, Abu Di told Iraq’s Shafaq news agency on Monday.

He outlined a dual-track recovery plan involving major generation and solar investments led by Qatari, Turkish, and US companies, as well as emergency repairs by Syrian teams at facilities in Jandar, Mhardeh, and Banias.

“The roadmap combines urgent fixes with long-term grid modernization, with international support—particularly, from the World Bank—key to restoring power in hard-hit areas like Aleppo, Idlib, and the Damascus suburbs.”

On 28 August, Syria signed deals with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power to identify suitable locations for the contemplated projects—targeting the development of approximately 1.0 GW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity and approximately 1.5 GW of wind capacity—with potential grid-scale storage solutions to enhance system reliability and flexibility, according to the Saudi Ministry of Energy website.

In addition, six memoranda of understanding were signed covering exploration and development of existing gas fields; drilling; natural gas processing and conversion into energy; geophysical and geological surveying; seismic data acquisition, processing and interpretation; and research and development in geosciences.

The MoUs also aim to enhance Syria’s technical capacity in the energy sector through the transfer of expertise and technology, while creating new opportunities for investment in oil and gas.

TAQA and ADES Holding signed two memoranda of understanding to deliver integrated solutions for the development and management of oil and gas fields. Arabian Drilling Company signed a memorandum of understanding covering oilfield services, including drilling, maintenance, and technical training. Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS) signed a memorandum of understanding for geophysical and geological surveys.

In the power sector, the Saudi Electricity Company signed an MoU covering electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as technical and consulting support. The Saudi Electricity Projects Development Company signed an MoU focused on engineering and consulting services and projects related to electricity transmission and distribution stations.

