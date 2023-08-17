A stalled water supply project catering to Al-Khairat and the Al-Jadwal Al-Gharbi districts would be resumed soon, Abdel-Zahra Al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning said.

Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that work on the project was stalled since 2018, adding that it only 35 percent complete.

The 4,000 cubic metres per day project is designed to supply potable water to 200,000 residents of Al-Jadwal Al-Gharbi and Al-Khairat districts in Karbala Governorate

He said the Planning Ministry is in touch with the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works, and local authorities to resume work on the project.

