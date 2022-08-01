Siemens is set to deliver the first batch of the mega transformers ordered by the Federal Government under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) by September 2022.

This was even as it was disclosed that the power equipment successfully underwent factory acceptance tests at Siemens’ transformers factory in Trento Italy.

The FG in a statement from the office of the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, signed by his media aide, Malam Isa Sunusi said Managing Director of Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company (FGN-Power) Mr. Kenny Anuwe led a delegation that includes engineers from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to witness the factory acceptance test conducted on 28 July 2022 in Italy.

It said the factory acceptance test paves the way for Siemens Energy to start delivering the transformers to Nigeria.

The Minister of Power Engr.Aliyu had in April, led a delegation to Germany in April, where he paid visits to Siemens Energy factories in Berlin and Frankfurt, and met the senior leadership of Siemens Energy on the need to fast-track the delivery of the early orders that will kick start the transformation of Nigeria’s electricity.

“The successful factory acceptance test shows Nigeria’s engagement with Siemens Energy is on track. It also shows the federal government’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s electricity challenges,” said the minister.

In December 2021, the Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu secured the approval of the Federal Executive Council of €63 million (Euro) for the procurement of equipment to boost power supply under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) .

The first phase will provide 10 mobile power sub-stations and 10 mega transformers that will be deployed across the country to boost and stabilize electricity supply.

President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, initiated the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) that will enable Siemens Energy to upgrade Nigeria’s electricity systems.

The first phase of the PPI seeks to modernise, rehabilitate and expand the national grid by investing in the electricity value chain, including generation, transmission and distribution systems.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

