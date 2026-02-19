Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has revealed that despite zero allocation to the Ministry in the 2025 budget, it was still able to perform its functions of providing electricity to Nigerians.

Adelabu stated this during the Ministry’s budget defence before the Senate Committee on Power at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja. While lamenting that the non-release of the capital funds slowed down activities across ministries, agencies and departments, he assured that it would not happen to the 2026 budget.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government would avoid the fiscal error that affected the implementation of the 2025 capital budget as it affects the ministry, saying there would be better performance in the sector.

He said, “There are three components to the budget, which are salaries and wages, overhead costs, and capital expenditure. The first two were achieved one hundred per cent, but we recorded zero per cent on the capital. However, we have agencies under the ministry that generate revenues on their own and could carry on their work. This made it much easier for us to weather through the year.”

The minister informed the lawmakers that despite the non-release of the capital funds, the Ministry was able to record only one grid disturbance, which happened on September 12, 2025.

He added, “In 2024, when the budget performance was far better, we recorded one full grid collapse and about four disturbances. However, in 2025, when we did not get anything, we recorded only one disturbance, which happened in the Niger Delta area as a result of the activities of vandals and an explosion which affected gas supply. We were able to weather this challenge due to investments that have been put into stabilising the grid. So it is not true that because we did not get funds, the nation was thrown into darkness in 2025.”

He also disclosed that thirty per cent of the 2025 capital budget is expected to be released to the ministry before the end of March 2026, while the remaining 70 per cent would be implemented for the rest of the year.

“The Federal Government is taking all the necessary steps and measures to ensure that the fiscal error that affected the implementation of the 2025 budget is avoided in the implementation of the 2026 budget. Mr President made this known while presenting the 2026 appropriation to the joint sitting of the National Assembly, so we are sure of a better implementation this year.”

The chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, described budgeting as a vital tool that aids the prudent running of government activities, and it enables the judicious utilisation of public funds and promotes transparency and accountability in all sectors of the economy.

“It is against this background that ministries, departments and agencies of government are mandated to submit their annual budget expenditure estimates and revenue projections to the National Assembly through the Executive branch for approval.

“As we are all aware, the Power sector plays a vital role in the continuous prosperity of any economy, particularly in a period of rapid global changes and economic diversification. Consequent to this, the Committee will continuously engage the Ministry to ensure tangible implementation of approved budgets as well as to identify the Ministry’s challenges that require legislative support. This will be achieved through the legislative oversight functions and amendment of existing legislation where applicable,” Abaribe said.

