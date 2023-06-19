Keir International Company has won an 88.6 million Saudi riyals ($23.69 million) contract from National Grid SA to extend high-voltage (HV) underground cables to connect Al-Haram station to strengthen major cities in Madinah.

The contract is expected to be signed by 30 July 2023, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

National Grid SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Electricity Company, was established in January 2012 and is responsible for planning, designing, developing, operating, and maintaining the transmission network.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)