Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company has bagged a contract to supply pipes for Saudi Electricity Company’s Ghazlan 1 gas-fired power plant expansion.

The total value of the contract is 41.3 million Saudi riyals ($11 million), and it was awarded by China Energy Engineering Group Zhejiang Thermal Power Construction Co. (ZTPC), the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.

ZTPC, a subsidiary of China Energy Engineering Group, will expand the existing plant by adding 1,600 megawatts (MW) to Ghazlan 1, which is located in the Eastern Province of KSA.

On October 13, 2024, Amiantit signed a contract with Rawabet Al Hamroor Co. worth SAR 89.45 million to supply pipes, according to a statement to Tadawul.

The 32-month contract includes supplying pipes for the second phase of the National Water Co.’s project of drilling wells and expanding the water network in Najran.

