Saudi’s Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Company has awarded a contract to the French multinational utility firm Engie for the construction of an 8-megawatt (MW) solar power project.

Construction will start on 20 September 2023, with operations likely to begin on 30 September 2024, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The plant will be developed for Al-Jouf Agricultural's industrial complex for olive oil and pickles factories and the French fries factory at Busaita.

The company also finalised a 25-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Engie.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

