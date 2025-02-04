A Saudi university has identified 10 sites on the Gulf Kingdom’s Western Red Sea coastline for the construction of solar and wind energy plants.

In a study published by Alyaum daily on Tuesday, the Kingdom Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) said these projects would “accelerate the Kingdom’s efforts to expand the use of renewable energy.”

“We have located 10 sites on the Red Sea coast for solar and wind energy projects in the Kingdom…besides boosting the use of renewable energy, these projects will consolidate the management of the country’s water resources and food security in line with Vision 2030,” KAUST said.

The study said Saudi Arabia, the world’s dominant oil exporter, possesses a vast solar and wind energy potential, which could supply at least half its total energy consumption.

