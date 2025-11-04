Samer Najm, StrategicAccount Director of Emerson Automation Solutions, affirmed that the UAE hasbecome a central hub for developing and deploying industrial automation andsmart transformation solutions in the energy sector, noting that around 80 per centof the company’s industrial production in the UAE is exported to regional andinternational markets.

In statements to theEmirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi InternationalPetroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec 2025), Najm said that Emerson’smanufacturing centres in Jebel Ali produce industrial valves and sensors usedacross all operational stages of the energy sector, from oil and gas torenewable energy.

He explained that thecompany’s UAE-based factories serve as a strategic hub to meet the needs of theMiddle East and Africa, while also supporting Emerson’s global network whenadditional production capacity is required.

Najm noted that theenergy sector faces growing challenges, including rising operating andextraction costs, adding that artificial intelligence plays a key role inoptimising resource use, enhancing operational efficiency and reducingemissions.

He said that smartsolutions are now applied from the engineering design phase of new projectsthrough to data analysis and performance optimisation for existing facilities.

Some applications, headded, can simulate real operational processes, monitor performance in realtime and enable automated control to ensure precision and operationalsustainability.

Najm explained thatEmerson’s technology, software and engineering solutions span the entire energyvalue chain, from oil and gas to solar and nuclear power, covering everythingfrom sensors and valves to advanced software systems that enhance operationalproductivity, reduce energy consumption and lower emissions.

He highlighted thatEmerson continues to experience steady growth in the UAE, with its workforceexpanding from around 600 employees three years ago to more than 850 today.

Najm described Adipec asa key platform for expanding strategic partnerships and showcasing the latestadvancements in digital transformation and industrial automation technologies.

