Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP), the sole off-taker of electricity and water projects in Oman, has issued a tender seeking financial and commercial consultancy services for the development of renewable energy Independent Power Projects (IPPs).

In a public notice, PWP said it is inviting proposals to appoint a consultant to act as financial and commercial advisor for renewable energy projects scheduled for development in 2029. The scope includes advisory support for procurement processes.

The tender documents are available for purchase up to 2 November 2025.

