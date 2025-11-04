Abu Dhabi-based Waha VAS Limited has divested its stake in AI fintech Optasia following its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Waha VAS is a subsidiary of Waha Capital.

Waha VAS’s exit from Optasia will generate $119 million in proceeds, an internal rate of return of 25%, and a multiple on invested capital of four times following FirstRand Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited acquired a 20.1% secondary stake in the fintech, Waha Capital said.

Waha VAS first acquired a 20% stake in Optasia in September 2017, a company that provides AI-driven financial services, digital credit and microfinance access across 38 countries. That stake was eventually reduced to 9.3% in the lead up to this month’s IPO through multiple partial exits.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

