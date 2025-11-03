Bahrain - Foulath Holding, a major industrial holding company and parent of Bahrain Steel and SULB, announced a partnership with Yellow Door Energy to develop a massive 123-Megawatt-Peak (MWp) solar power project in Bahrain.

The landmark initiative includes the construction of the world’s largest single-site rooftop solar power plant, with a capacity of 50 MWp. The rooftop portion will feature 77,000 solar panels installed across a new 262,000-square-metre stockyard shed.

The announcement was made at the Gateway Gulf 2025 investment forum hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB).

The total 123 MWp industrial-scale project, which will also include ten rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and four ground-mounted installations, is set to significantly decarbonise the kingdom’s steel production.

With over 189,900 high-efficiency solar panels, the site aims to generate 200 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy in its first year, reducing carbon emissions by 90,000 tonnes.

Sustainable Development Minister and Bahrain EDB chief executive Noor Alkhulaif hailed the project. “This milestone not only strengthens our position as a regional leader in clean energy but embodies our dedication to build a resilient, sustainable future in line with our national vision of elevating Bahrain’s international competitiveness,” she said.

The project is a significant step toward Foulath Holding’s sustainability goals and Bahrain’s Net Zero 2060 target.

Foulath Holding Chairman Meshary Al Judaimi confirmed the company has invested approximately $250 million in various sustainability projects over recent years, calling the solar initiative a continuation of that commitment.

The solar project will be developed under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), with Yellow Door Energy overseeing the financing, design, operation, and maintenance.

Sherif ElKholy, managing director and head of Middle East and Africa at Actis and chairman of Yellow Door Energy, said, “This project proves how cost-competitive, clean energy can drive forward industry and set a new global benchmark for decarbonising steel production.”

Yellow Door Energy Group chief executive Jeremy Crane noted the significance of developing the world’s largest single-site rooftop solar plant, reinforcing the company’s role in helping manufacturers like Bahrain Steel and SULB cut costs and decarbonise operations.

