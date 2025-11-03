BAGHDAD: Iraq signed a deal with Turkey on Sunday under which water infrastructure projects to be carried out by Turkish firms will be financed with revenue from oil sales, a Turkish official said.

The Iraqi prime minister's office said in a statement that the two countries had signed an accord on an implementation mechanism for a water cooperation agreement that they sealed last year. It did not provide details on the mechanism.

Iraq's government will establish a committee for water infrastructure projects and invite bids for them from Turkish companies, with payments for the projects to be financed by revenue from Iraqi oil sales to Turkey, the Turkish official said.

The initial batch of projects expected under the agreement includes three water harvesting dam projects and three land reclamation initiatives, an Iraqi water resources official said.

The original framework water agreement was signed in April 2024 during a visit to Baghdad by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, which marked a new phase of better relations between the two neighbours after years of strained ties.

Scarce water resources in Iraq have long been an issue between the two countries, with around 70% of Iraq's water resources flowing from neighbouring countries, especially via the Tigris and the Euphrates rivers. Both flow through Turkey. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jan Harvey)