Egypt - As Egypt celebrates the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the largest archaeological museum of a single civilization in the world, the landmark is also ushering in a new era of sustainability.

With support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and under the supervision of Egypt’s Industrial Modernization Center (IMC), the museum has completed a state-of-the-art solar photovoltaic system, making it the first green museum in Africa and the Middle East.

The project comprises four solar installations with a total capacity of 1.315 megawatts, generating approximately 2.24 gigawatt-hours of clean energy each year. This renewable energy system will help the museum cut carbon emissions by more than 100,000 tonnes annually, advancing Egypt’s national climate goals and its Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

The IMC emphasized that the project stands as a model of collaboration between Egyptian institutions and international partners, highlighting Egypt’s growing leadership in the global green transition and its dedication to environmentally responsible tourism and cultural preservation.

This initiative forms part of the IMC’s Green Economy Programme, which aims to expand renewable energy infrastructure and promote sustainable growth across Egypt.

Located just two kilometers from the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Grand Egyptian Museum is the largest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization. Conceived in the 1990s and designed by the award-winning Irish architectural firm Heneghan Peng Architects, GEM houses more than 100,000 artefacts, including the complete treasures of King Tutankhamun and the monumental statue of Ramses II.

As a flagship project of Egypt’s cultural and tourism strategy, the Grand Egyptian Museum is set to redefine the visitor experience, blending heritage, innovation, and sustainability, and reinforce Egypt’s role as a global guardian of ancient history.

