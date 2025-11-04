Azizi Developments, one of the UAE’s leading private developers, has announced the launch of Azizi Gabriel, its newest residential development in the heart of Downtown Jebel Ali - a rapidly evolving district that connects Dubai’s key business, industrial, and lifestyle destinations.’

Located near the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) - the world’s largest free zone and home to over 100 Fortune Global 500 companies - Azizi Gabriel presents a unique freehold investment opportunity at the epicenter of Dubai’s economic and logistics growth corridor. With direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and the metro, residents will enjoy unmatched connectivity to the city’s prominent business, retail, and leisure hubs.

The development features a refined selection of studios and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, crafted with elegant European-inspired interiors and high-quality finishes. Retail outlets within the building provide added convenience for residents, contributing to a lively, well-rounded community.

Residents can enjoy an extensive range of amenities, including separate fully equipped gyms for men and women, swimming pools for adults and children, a private cinema, gaming lounge, multipurpose hall, indoor kids’ play area, landscaped outdoor spaces, ample parking, and 24/7 security - all designed to enhance modern family living.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Azizi Gabriel reflects our vision of creating contemporary communities that combine convenience, connectivity, and elevated living. Downtown Jebel Ali continues to emerge as a strategic hub that connects residents to Dubai’s thriving business and logistics ecosystem. With this new launch, we aim to deliver value-driven residences that appeal to both end-users and investors seeking modern comfort in a prime, well-connected location.”

With Sheikh Zayed Road and Life Pharmacy Metro Station nearby, Azizi Gabriel offers direct transport links to Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and Al Maktoum International Airport – soon to be the world’s largest, among other key points of interest.

