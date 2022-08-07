The National Water Company (NWC) has announced that it intends to roll out 1,429 projects for tender worth more than SR108 billion ($28.74 billion), making the water distribution sector's largest package of projects ever.

The announcement is part of NWC's continued plans and programmes for developing water and environmental infrastructure, expanding the coverage of water and wastewater networks and increasing sewage treatment plants' (STPs) capacity, in addition to extending water services coverage to all citizens and residents across the Kingdom regions, said a statement.

The company said Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and NWC Chairman Eng Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. AlFadley headed a meeting with senior NWC executives to review the company's readiness to execute such major national projects.

Eng Nemer M Al-Shebl, NWC Acting CEO, said: "The projects will contribute to the realisation of the National Water Strategy and Vision 2030's objectives, diversify economy and boost overall development.”

Al-Shebl added that these projects will greatly complement the sustainability of water and environmental services. The water and wastewater coverage will be immensely increased in all Saudi regions following the completion of these projects.

The CEO emphasised that the company is committed to implementing such projects at the highest standard, as well as increasing the local content, which would positively impact the economic activities in the Kingdom, especially the industrial and real estate sectors, and would also create countless job opportunities.

The projects include 13 administrative regions comprising cities and governorates in all six sectors. NWC has specified 353 projects worth SR38.96 billion for the Western Sector (Makkah); 240 projects worth SR14.19 billion for the Central Region (Riyadh); and 215 projects worth SR12.95 billion for the Northern Sector comprising Qassim, Hail, Jauf and the Northern Borders.

The company will also launch 328 projects worth more than SR15.3 billion for the Southern Sector including Asir, Jazan, Najran and Al-Baha provinces; and 162 projects costing over SR7.7 billion for the North-west Sector comprising Madinah and Tabuk regions.

Additionally, the company plans to implement 117 projects worth SR16.17 billion for the Eastern Sector (Eastern Province); and 14 projects worth more than SR2.72 billion to support all sectors. - TradeArabia News Service

