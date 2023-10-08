Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has acquired a 25 percent stake in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company for 254 million Saudi riyals ($67.73 million).

The move will allow the SEC to operate and create partnerships to provide alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) power charging infrastructure for EVs, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company is backed by Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.