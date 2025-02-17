Saudi Water Partnership Company has announced that work is in full swing on the Buraidah 2 Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP), which, on completion, will have a 150,000 cu m/day capacity.

Located in the Qassim region, approximately 400 km from Riyadh, the Buraydah 2 plant is being implemented on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model. It is currently entering the operational stage.

"Work is in full swing on the Buraydah 2 and the plant is now entering the operational stage," said its CEO Engineer Khalid bin Zuwaid Al Quraishi after a recent inspection tour of the project site.

A consortium led by Spanish infrastructure major Acciona with Saudi partners Tawzea and Tamasuk had clinched the order for the financing, construction and 25-year operation of the Buraydah-2 plant.

As per the deal, Acciona consortium will be building a 30-m-long treated water transmission line at the Buraydah-2 site in addition to three storage tanks and the respective pumping stations, it stated.

