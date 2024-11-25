PHOTO
Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award a contract for the design and construction of Al Hanakiyah and Al Samid water networks by mid-January 2025, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.
The project, which was tendered on 27 October 2024, had a bid submission deadline of 21 November 2024. The project includes:
- Construction of water networks totaling 70.8 kilometres.
- Installation of valve rooms and a pumping station with a capacity of 240 litres per second and a lift of 83 metres.
- Completion of excavation, backfilling, repositioning, and other civil works.
(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.