Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award a contract for the design and construction of Al Hanakiyah and Al Samid water networks by mid-January 2025, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The project, which was tendered on 27 October 2024, had a bid submission deadline of 21 November 2024. The project includes:

- Construction of water networks totaling 70.8 kilometres.

- Installation of valve rooms and a pumping station with a capacity of 240 litres per second and a lift of 83 metres.

- Completion of excavation, backfilling, repositioning, and other civil works.

