Saudi Arabia Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture Sector and Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) is expected to start the tendering process for Al Shuqaiq 4 Independent Water Plant (IWP) project by the first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The Expression of Interest invite is expected to be announced by end of first quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of the work involves the construction of 400,000 cubic metres per day desalination plant under a build-own-operate (BOO) contract for 25 years.

The overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter 2026, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

