Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (Amiantit) said its subsidiary, International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea), has bagged a 199.48-million Saudi riyal ($53.18 million) contract from the state-run National Water Company (NWC) to operate and maintain the water network in Makkah and its governorates.

The contract duration is 60 months, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

Tawzea is equally owned by Amiantit and Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO).

Any future developments on the date of signing the contract will be disclosed in due course, the statement said.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

