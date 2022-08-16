AMMAN — Jordan's total capacity of installed renewable energy generation projects stood at 2,526 megawatts until the end of July, said Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Monday.

The minister noted that renewable energy's share in electricity generation accounted for 29 per cent since the beginning of 2022, compared with 26 per cent in 2021.

The energy generated from the installed renewable energy capacity amounted to approximately 5.5 terawatt hours by the end of 2021, Kharabsheh said, noting that Jordan has ranked first in the Arab region in terms of installed capacity of renewable energy sources, without calculating hydropower.

Jordan is regionally ranked third, after Egypt and Morocco, in the quantity of energy generated, according to a ministry statement.

He also added that capacity comprised 1,498 megawatts distributed from commercial projects under power purchase agreements, or 59 per cent of the overall installed capacity.

Around 1,027 megawatts are from renewable energy systems owned by subscribers in order to cover their consumption using net metering and transit flow meters, which accounted for about 41 per cent of the overall installed capacity, he added.

The total number of net metering and transit systems reached approximately 52,000.

