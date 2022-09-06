Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) awarded on Tuesday a design, build, finance, and operate contract for a 150,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) sewage treatment works (STW) project to a consortium of Metito, Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Company, and Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC).

The 5.4 billion Qatari Riyals ($1.5 billion) project, located in the areas of Al Wakrah and Al Wukair, marks the country’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) sewage treatment project, Metito said in a press statement.

The scope also involves design, construction, and delivery of Kahrama facilities, including a primary substation, initial commissioning, performance acceptance testing, and 25 years of operations and maintenance, the statement noted.

