Qatar - The Treated Sewage Effluent Transmission Main and Pumping Station (D-Line) project by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) will irrigate farms while remarkably reducing groundwater consumption.



Scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, the D-Line project passes through the Rakhiya farms while serving to meet its irrigation needs.



The project is part of Ashghal’s efforts to benefit from treated wastewater and encourage efficient and sustainable consumption of water resources. This is in line with the sustainable development objectives and the Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, which includes reusing 100% of treated wastewater by 2030.



“The project consists of a 65km-long TSE transmission pipeline that starts at the existing Doha South Sewage Treatment Works (STW) and is to be laid along the main service route of Salwa Road, passing through the Rakhiya farms and surrounding areas and up to the TSE Storage Lagoons where excess treated wastewater is stored,” according to Ashghal website.



The project will pump 22.5mn cu m of treated wastewater annually. The project aims to transfer treated wastewater from the Doha South Sewage Treatment Works in the Nuaija area to the Seasonal Storage Lagoons with the aim of balancing the deficit and surplus of the treated sewage water and achieving its optimal use. The treated water will be reused to supply feed farms with irrigation water thus reducing the use of groundwater.



The project also includes the construction of a pumping station with a capacity of 120,000 cubic metres/day which will pump the TSE flow from the Doha South STW to the seasonal storage lagoons.



This is in addition to the mechanical, electrical and related equipment works.

