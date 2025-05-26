Doha, Qatar: The Livestock Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality has announced significant progress in the development of Qatar’s livestock sector, reflecting the country’s strategic commitment to food security, local production, and veterinary regulation.

According to the figures released by the Ministry in its 2024 achievement report, Qatar’s total livestock population has reached 1,139,578 animals, comprising four key species. Sheep comprise the largest share, accounting for approximately 60% of the total, with a population of 681,293 heads.

Goats are next, representing 29% of the livestock, totaling 325,233 heads. Camels number 94,299, making up 8%, while cattle are the smallest group, with 38,753 heads or 3% of the overall population.

In parallel, the Ministry reported a robust agricultural community, with 7,089 registered livestock breeders officially listed in the national breeder registry. These breeders play a central role in meeting local demand for meat, dairy, and poultry products.

The Department continues to facilitate and supervise animal production investments. Currently, there are 50 licensed animal production projects across the country. Of these, 32 projects are fully operational, while 18 projects are still under construction.

Among these, meat production projects form the largest segment, with a total of 15 projects, of which 2 are operational and 13 are under construction. In the milk production sector, there are 4 projects, including 3 operational projects and 1 still in development.

As for the poultry sector, 8 projects have been licensed for broiler chicken production, though all of them are operationl.

Table egg production includes 5 projects, with 3 in operation and 2 underway. Meanwhile, 15 projects focus on the production of local chickens and other poultry types, with 2 under construction and 13 currently operational. In addition, the country has 1 project dedicated to buffalo production, which is operational.

In support of these growing projects, the Department of Animal Wealth has strengthened its regulatory and supervisory role. This includes the licensing, renewal, and inspection of livestock and poultry production projects.

Furthermore, the Ministry evaluates and certifies veterinarians working in the private sector, ensuring that only qualified professionals operate in the field. It also inspects, licenses, and monitors veterinary establishments across the country to uphold public health and safety standards.

These achievements align closely with Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritizes agricultural sustainability, food security, and economic diversification.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continuing this development through strategic planning, investment facilitation, and the ongoing support of breeders, veterinarians, and agricultural entrepreneurs.

By strengthening infrastructure, promoting local production, and enforcing rigorous veterinary standards, Qatar continues to build a resilient and self-sufficient livestock sector capable of meeting future challenges and growing national demand. By supporting the 7,089 registered breeders with enhanced resources, training, and veterinary services, the department can empower farmers to scale up production sustainably.

As the region strives for greater food security, these efforts will play a pivotal role in reducing import dependency and strengthening local economies. The livestock sector is well-positioned to meet its ambitious targets.

