Minister of State for International Cooperation and Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between QFFD and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The MoU was co-signed by Director-General of QFFD, Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, and President of IFAD, Alvaro Lario.

The memorandum aims to support agricultural projects in the least developed communities and promote their economic empowerment.

