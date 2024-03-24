Muscat: The Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) will sign agreements worth RO322 million for phase two of the 'Interconnection project' and the electricity transmission network expansion projects in the #Dhofar Governorate.

The project aims to connect the main electricity transmission network to the Dhofar electricity network, by establishing transmission lines between the Duqm and Dhofar stations, which will be established within the project in the state of Salalah, in addition to establishing a main transmission station in the Shaleem region.

The CEO of the Oman Electricity Transmission Company said the company’s continued efforts and keenness to improve and develop its various operations, and to ensure the continuous expansion of the electricity transmission network through the establishment of new stations or improving previous projects and extending electricity transmission lines.

