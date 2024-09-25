Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be'ah) has received three bids for the for the construction of a Landfill Gas-to-Energy system in the Gulf state.

An international tender for the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of a Landfill Gas-to-Energy system in Barka and Al Multaqa Engineered Landfills was issued by be'ah in July 2024.

The financial bid opening date was extended to 17 September 2024. The bidders were as follows:

Ahmed Soliman Al Fahhad and Sons 1,576,280 Omani rials ($4.1 million)

Veolia OMR 1,580,000 ($4.11 million)

Al Ramooz National OMR 1,644,650 ($4.3 million)

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.