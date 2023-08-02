Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (Nama Water Services) is expected to award the design and supervision consultancy contract for its Water Distribution Networks Extension Projects for All Governorates Except Dhofar by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The design and supervision consultancy contract is expected to be awarded by end of November 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects, adding that the tender was issued on 27 July 2023 and the bid submission deadline is scheduled on 4 September 2023.

The scope of work involves the construction, supply, installation of water distribution pipeline networks, he said.

A second source said seven companies were prequalified for the project, adding that completion is slated for the first quarter of 2026.

He didn’t disclose the names of the companies but pegged the project value at $100 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)