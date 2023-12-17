Muscat – Oman and Singapore have affirmed their commitment to bolster cooperation in economic and commercial activities. Both nations aim to encourage private sector investments across various industries, with a particular focus on clean energy and green hydrogen sectors.

H E Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, the Minister of Energy and Minerals, explained that during His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s state visit to the Republic of Singapore, both sides discussed Singapore’s demand for clean energy and Oman’s ambitious plans to produce green hydrogen for global carbon emissions reduction.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, H E Aufi informed that the Singaporean side was briefed on Oman’s collaborations with major international companies and consortiums in clean energy and green hydrogen over the past three years. The Singaporean side also learned about Oman’s ambitious target to produce 1mn tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030 and 8.5mn tonnes by 2050.

The Minister of Energy and Minerals mentioned that a delegation from the Singapore’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, along with companies involved in green hydrogen consumption, transportation, and storage, will visit Oman. This delegation will aim to evaluate Oman’s capabilities, explore investment opportunities, and inspect existing facilities such as ports and logistics infrastructure.

H E Aufi added that the delegation will explore the potential of participating in competitive tenders for land designated for green hydrogen investments, forming alliances, or becoming partners in Oman’s liquefaction and hydrogen transportation initiatives. The discussions will also encompass knowledge exchange, research collaboration, and studies related to green hydrogen transport.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

