Saudi-based National Water Company (NWC) has announced that it has completed the laying of main water pipelines running more than 34km long in the north of capital Riyadh at a total cost of SR84 million ($22.3 million).

The project, which is being implemented as part of Phase One of NWC's strategic water plan, is aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of several key neighborhoods located north of the Saudi capital.

These include Al Qairawan, Al Arid, Al Yasmine, Al Narjis, Al Ghadir, Al Muhammadiyah, Al Nuzha, Al Taawun, Al Masif, Al Muruj, King Fahd and Al Nakhil neighbourhoods.

NWC said this comes in line with the kingdom's efforts to achieve the 2030 sustainability development goals with regard to water services.

Last month, TradeArabia had reported that NWC was working on 12 major desalination projects worth more than SR4.9 billion ($1.3 billion) covering key regions of Dammam, Al Khobar, Jubail, Al Ahsa and Qatif.

Its project scope includes construction of 40 water tanks with a total capacity of 1.6 million cu m in addition to pumping stations and laying of 493 km of strategic pipeline networks that will be gradually operated to serve beneficiaries in Dammam, Khobar, Jubail, Al Ahsa and Al Qatif with 24/7 supply.

-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).