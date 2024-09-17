Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) has revealed the list of qualified applicants to develop five wind-based Independent Power Projects (IPPs) across Oman. With an estimated total investment of RO 500 million, these projects are part of the government’s push to boost renewable energy as outlined in Oman Vision 2040 and its broader target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The qualification round attracted strong interest from both international and local developers, with submissions from leading energy players. A total of 15 to 16 proposals were submitted for each of the five projects, and 12 applicants have been shortlisted for all the projects, including renowned companies such as ACWA Power, Sembcorp, Sumitomo, TotalEnergies, Masdar, and others.

Dhofar II Wind IPP, located in the Dhofar Governorate, received 15 submissions, with 12 qualifying applicants including prominent names like ACWA Power, TotalEnergies, and Goldwind. The Dhofar II project is designed to build on the success of the existing Dhofar Wind I IPP.

Both Duqm and Sadah are set to house substantial wind power installations. Each of these projects attracted 15 submissions, with 12 applicants qualifying. The scale of the Duqm Wind IPP has been increased from initial plans, aligning with the government’s ambition for Duqm to emerge as a key industrial and energy hub.

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wind IPP, located in South Sharqiyah, saw 16 submissions, with 12 developers moving to the next stage. The site’s strategic location, combined with favorable wind conditions, makes it ideal for renewable energy development.

Mahout I Wind IPP, set to be the largest of the five projects, is located in Al Wusta Governorate and attracted 16 submissions, of which 12 were qualified. The project is anticipated to generate between 342 and 400 MW, with an investment of RO 187 million.

The five wind projects form part of a broader strategy to diversify Oman’s energy mix, increase the contribution of renewables, and meet the electricity demand sustainably. This effort also plays a key role in realizing the Sultanate’s Vision 2040, which includes specific targets for renewable energy integration.

Total investment for the five projects is estimated at around RO 500 million, with an aggregate generation capacity of over 1 gigawatt (GW). This capacity is expected to come online by 2027, significantly enhancing the contribution of renewables to Oman’s electricity grid.

Nama Power and Water Procurement Company is playing a pivotal role in facilitating this transition. As the sole procurer of power capacity in Oman, Nama PWP’s competitive tendering process has drawn some of the world's leading renewable energy developers. This strong interest underscores Oman’s potential to become a leader in wind energy in the region.

These projects, ranging from Dhofar to Mahout, mark a significant milestone in the Sultanate of Oman’s energy transition journey. By expanding its renewable energy infrastructure, Oman is not only enhancing energy security but also ensuring sustainable development in alignment with global climate goals.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

