Muscat – Muscat Municipality announced that it has offered a tender for the construction of Phase II of the rainwater drainage canal project in the Mahaj area of Amerat following completion of its first phase.

The area is prone to flash floods due to sudden overflowing of wadis, as it lacks a surface water drainage system, the civic body stated.

‘Phase I of the project has been completed, including construction of a canal adjacent to the mountain to reduce the impact of water gushing down the mountain, which leads to flooding in residential areas.’

The project includes construction of a 18m wide and 1,100m long open canal, a box culvert – 3.5m wide, 2.5m high and 880m long – with three openings, and reconstruction of affected roads.

‘These works will solve the problem of water accumulation in residential areas and enhance commercial movement in the area,’ the statement added.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

