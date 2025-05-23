Pakistan extended its airspace closure for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines until 4:59 a.m. local time on June 24, the Pakistan Airports Authority said in a statement on Friday.

The restriction applies to "all aircraft registered, operated, owned, or leased by India" and includes Indian military aircraft, the authority said in a statement.

The move extends restrictions first imposed last month amid continuing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Writing by Surbhi Misra; Editing by Toby Chopra in New Delhi)