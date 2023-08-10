Morocco’s renewable energy development company Masen n has launched the prequalification process to select a private partner to finance, construct and operate the Noor Midelt III Project.

Noor Midelt III will have an installed photovoltaic (PV) solar capacity of approximately 400-megawatt (MW) and a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) of approximately 400 MWh capacity, the company said in a French language press statement.

The deadline for submitting applications is 20 October 2023, 10:00 a.m. Moroccan time.

In July 2023, Masen had issued a list of prequalified bidders for Noor Midelt II solar power project, which consists of a 400 MW PV solar power plant with BESS of two hours.

Noor Midelt I, which started operations in 2022, has an installed capacity of 800MW and incorporates 600MW of solar PV and 200 MW Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technologies.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.