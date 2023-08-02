Morocco is on the verge of awarding a contract to build a new solar power plant after pre-qualifying a number of companies for the project, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

The 400-MW Noor Midelt II solar photovoltaic power plant is the second project within the Noor Midelt solar energy complex in Atlas Mountains in Central Morocco.

“Morocco is close to finalising Noor Midelt II package…the country is expected to announce soon the name of the company that will build the new complex,” the paper said, quoting industry sources in the North African Arab country.

In mid-July, Morocco’s renewable energy agency Masen revealed a list of pre-qualified firms and consortia to design, fund, build, operate and maintain Noor Midelt II, which is intended to bolster the country’s renewable energy sector and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)