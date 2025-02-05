Morocco and nearby Mauritania have signed an agreement to link their power grids which they said would facilitate entry to the European Union (EU) market.

The two countries signed the pact in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott on Tuesday as part of an agreement to enhance energy cooperation between them, the Moroccan daily Sabah Akadir said, quoting an official statement in both countries.

“The agreement is for high-voltage electrical interconnection between the two countries, with the aim of supporting the security of the electrical system and facilitating access to European markets,” the statement said.

It said the agreement is an extension of a previous memorandum of understanding that was signed before with the aim of developing cooperation in the management and administration of their electricity networks, reflecting the two countries’ commitment to strengthening their partnership in the fields of energy and infrastructure.

The agreement also comes after the signing of another MoU on 23 January in Rabat, between the Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development and the Mauritanian Minister of Energy and Oil, to develop a broader partnership that includes the electricity and renewable energy sectors, the statement said.

“This step is part of the accelerating moves to strengthen bilateral relations between Rabat and Nouakchott, and support the efforts of the two countries to expand energy security and strategic partnerships in the region.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

