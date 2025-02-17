Mitsubishi Power has bagged an order from Morocco's National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) to supply two M701JAC gas turbines and auxiliary equipment for the Al Wahda Open Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant.

The peaker power plant is located near Al Wahda Dam in the Province of Ouazzane in the north of Morocco.

Mitsubishi Power said in a statement that the plant’s two gas turbines will generate a combined 990 megawatts (MW), representing nearly 7 percent of Morocco’s national grid capacity.

The plant is expected to begin operation in 2027, the statement said without disclosing the contract value.

In October 2024, Zawya Projects had reported that a consortium of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) and Mitsubishi Power have been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth $595 million for the Al Wahda power project.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

