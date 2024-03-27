Renewables capacity in the Middle East increased by 16.6 percent to reach 35.5 GW, according to Renewable Capacity Statistics 2024 released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

IRENA said in a press statement that 2023 set a new record in renewables deployment in the power sector by reaching a total capacity of 3,870 Gigawatts (GW) globally. For the year 2023, renewable energy capacity additions worldwide reached 473 GW in 2023.

The Middle East region added 5GW of new renewable energy capacity in 2023.

Asia led with a 69 percent share (326 GW) of the total new capacity added with China topping the table with a capacity increase of 63 percent to reach 297.6 GW.

Africa registered an increase of 4.6 percent, reaching a total capacity of 62 GW.

IRENA Director-General, Francesco La Camera said, “This extraordinary surge in renewable generation capacity shows that renewables are the only technology available to rapidly scale up the energy transition aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Nevertheless, the data also serves as a tell-tale sign that progress is not moving fast enough to add the required 7.2 TW of renewable power within the next seven years, in accordance with IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook 1.5°C Scenario.”

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

