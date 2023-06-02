Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Wind Turbine to Generate Power pilot project by the third quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The bid submission is still under way and the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract award is likely by early September 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects

In June 2021, a report by Zawya Projects said KOC is planning a wind energy project in Ratqa oilfield to study the use of wind energy for powering oilfield operations.

He said the tender for the EPC contract was issued on 26 December 2022. The commercial bid submission date scheduled for 30 January 2023 was extended to 8 May 2023. The revised bid closing was then scheduled on 12 June 2023.

The list of bidders included Spain's Elecnor, Germany's Vensys Energy, Portugal's Vestas Mediterranean, China's Power Construction Corporation and ENO Energy.

The pilot is expected to comprise of wind turbines with an estimated height of more than 50 metres and a capacity of between 3.4 and 3.6 megawatts (MW). The power generated would be routed through one of the substations at the Ratqa oil field.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter 2026, a second source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $250 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)