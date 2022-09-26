Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Central Seawater Desalination Plant by the fourth quarter 2022.

“The tender for engineering, procurement and construction was issued on 6 March 2022. The bid submission deadline was pushed from 23 August 2022 to 20 September 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

He said the contract award is expected by first week of December 2022.

The scope of work involves the construction of a central seawater desalination plant, two primary treatments and a final treatment to produce high-quality drinking water for captive use by KISR.

The project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025, the source said.

The capacity of the desalination plant wasn’t disclosed but a related 2019 report on KISR website shows the plant’s capacity at 100,000 gallons per day with Reverse Osmosis-based desalting process.

