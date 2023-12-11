Kuwait-based Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said on Monday it has been awarded a contract by the Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry with a value of around 136.6 million Kuwaiti dinars ($450 million).

In a bourse disclosure statement, the firm said the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has just approved the award of the project at Al-Zour in South Kuwait, where one of the world’s largest oil refineries is based.

The contract involves “boiler rehabilitation and lifetime extension and replacement of control system for boiler, steam turbines and auxiliaries for eight units” at Al-Zour South Power and Water Distillation Station.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa