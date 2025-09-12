KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has requested the Central Tenders Bureau to issue a tender for comprehensive civil maintenance work at major transformer stations across Kuwait.

The extensive maintenance will focus on stations in the northern, central, and southern regions of the country, marking a significant step towards improving the infrastructure of the electricity grid.

This initiative is designed to ensure the readiness of transformer stations, enhancing their operational lifespan and boosting their capacity to meet the growing electricity demand. The comprehensive maintenance program will be implemented year-round, with careful scheduling to ensure that power services remain uninterrupted. The Ministry aims to adhere to international standards throughout the process, emphasizing quality and safety.

The maintenance efforts are part of a broader strategy to develop and modernize Kuwait’s electricity grid, aligning with the Ministry’s long-term sustainability goals for the energy sector.

In addition to the infrastructure upgrades, the Ministry is also focusing on enhancing its emergency response capabilities. The Ministry has proposed a new project for the construction of an emergency management building in the Fahaheel area. This facility will include a warehouse and a services building designed to support rapid response teams during power breakdowns or outages.

The Fahaheel emergency facility is intended to provide a centralized hub for technical teams, enabling faster mobilization and improving the efficiency of operations during emergencies. It will also house spare parts and equipment, ensuring that essential resources are readily available to mitigate service disruptions.

The project, which forms part of the Ministry’s broader efforts to strengthen Kuwait’s electricity grid infrastructure, is expected to improve the speed of response and enhance the reliability of electricity services across the region.

These initiatives underscore the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy’s commitment to ensuring the stability of the national electricity network and maintaining a high standard of service for consumers. The integrated facilities and ongoing maintenance work are aimed at addressing the challenges posed by rising energy demand and minimizing the impact of potential disruptions to power supply.

By investing in both preventive infrastructure improvements and proactive emergency management strategies, the Ministry is taking significant steps toward ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of Kuwait’s electricity system.

