Kuwait Ministry of Public Works (MPW) is expected to award the main construction contract for its 175 million Kuwaiti dinars ($577 million) wastewater treatment plant project in the city of South Al-Mutlaa, Al Jahra Governorate by the third quarter of 2022, a source close to the project said.

The bid submission was extended from 26 April 2022 to 29 May 2022, the source said without elaborating on the reasons for the deadline extensions.

He added that the bid submission deadline for design and construction supervision consultancy tender was 17 April 2022.

The project involves construction, operation and maintenance of Al Mutlaa city purification plant and supplementary works. The plant will have a capacity of 400,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day), expandable to 600,000 m3/day in the future.

The project is slated for completion by December 2025, the source said.

The prequalified bidders list includes Kharafi National, Alfanar Group, M A Kharafi & Sons, United Gulf Construction Co., Combined Group Contracting, KCC Engineering & Contracting, HOT Engineering & Construction Co, Alghanim Sons Group, according to officials from two companies.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)