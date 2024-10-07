Kuwait has pre-qualified four companies to buy bidding documents for a project involving the development of its fixed telecommunication network, according to press reports.

Bahrain Telecom Company (Batelco), the UAE’s e&, Canada’s Brookfield Corp and Italy’s TIM Group have been pre-qualified to bid for the project, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said in a report on Sunday.

The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) had invited bids for the project, which will be executed in partnership between the government and the private sector.

“KAPP has invited those 4 companies to buy documents needed to bid for the project,” the report said, adding that the partnership contract would be for 50 years.

