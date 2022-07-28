King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) has signed a cooperation agreement with the National Water Efficiency and Conservation Centre (MAEE), with the aim of working towards developing and improving its water efficiency.

The signing ceremony was attended by Gautam Sashittal, the CEO of KAFD and the general manager of MAEE Ahmed Al-Qasmi.

As part of the agreement, the MAEE will work with KAFD to improve the efficiency of its water systems and rationalise them where possible. KAFD and MAEE will also engage in data sharing and information exchange. KAFD is a smart city pioneer – gathering and analysing data in order to improve services, including water efficiency, is one of the core values of the destination.

Sharing best practices

In addition to this, the two entities will organise joint workshops, training courses and advisory services, so as to share best practice and further the development of both parties. KAFD will have access to the platforms and offices of MAEE in order to provide educational content about water conservation, thereby cementing KAFD’s position as a global leader when it comes to factoring sustainability into business and lifestyle.

Shashittal said: “This partnership is a great opportunity to develop water efficiency best practice. Between KAFD and MAEE, we can develop a shining example of water sustainability as a beacon for other destinations in the region, and the world.”

Water conservation

Al-Qasmi commented: “By signing the agreement, we look forward to working with our partners in KAFD and exchanging experiences to enhance and develop the efficiency of water consumption in its facilities. We also seek to develop the centre's agendas that aim to raise the public awareness regarding water conservation for the urban, agricultural, and industrial purposes, in addition to raising the efficiency of water supply chains and unifying efforts in order to achieve water sustainability.”

Sustainability is a top priority for KAFD – it is the largest platinum-level LEED-certified neighbourhood in the world – and water efficiency is a crucial aspect of that sustainability.

