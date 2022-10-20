Arab Finance: Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO) signed a contract with Karm Solar to establish a hybrid central power plant to generate and sell energy using solar panels, diesel generators, and industrial batteries at the Al-Enmaa farm in Abu Minqar area in the New Valley, according to an email statement on October 17th.

The new plant will have the production capacity of 8.3 megawatts (MW) of solar energy, 10.8 MW of diesel, and 27.5 MWh of the battery storage system.

After the completion of the project, 65% of the energy consumed by Juhayna's El-Enmaa farm will be provided by solar energy and 35% by diesel generators.

“As one of the leading Egyptian companies in the food and beverage sector, we look forward to being a role model in mitigating the environmental impact of our main activities and strengthening our efforts to meet the best local and international practices in this regard,” CEO of Juhayna Niels Thomson said.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company that specializes in the production, processing, and packaging of dairy, juice, and cooking products.