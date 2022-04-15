AMMAN — Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh on Thursday announced the launch of a project to review and assess the energy sector strategy for the years 2020-2030.

The project aims to include the latest developments in the strategy, notably increasing the contribution of renewable energy and local sources in electricity generation, according to a ministry statement.

Kharabsheh said that the move is in implementation of Royal directives to achieve the goals of sustainable development, and to keep up with advancements in all fields to maintain sustainable energy security.

The revision is in line with the Cabinet's decision, made at the end of October 2021, over the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) document to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a roadmap for actions towards reducing emissions that cause climate change, he said.

On the latest developments that will be considered, the minister said that the global trend is changing due to hydrogen, which will be included in the updated strategy.

He also stressed the importance of reviewing the strategy, notably the issues related to the rehabilitation of the electrical grid and the necessary expansions of the electrical system, to raise the renewable energy contributions that have already reached 25 per cent.

Renewable energy will have a major role in the integration of the energy, water and agriculture sectors within the National Carrier Project, which will provide about 300 million cubic metres of desalinated water annually, he added.

To improve the performance of the oil derivatives sector and open the door to competition, Kharabsheh noted that the necessary measures for licensing two new marketing companies are under consideration, in arrangement for the liberalisation of oil derivatives prices.

Work is under way to establish a specialised Jordanian natural gas company, to be responsible for natural gas contracts from the National Electricity Company. This will ensure the diversification of natural gas sources and its uses in various sectors, a measure meant to cut energy costs and reduce emissions from the use of heavy fuels.

Diversification of gas sources will be achieved by attracting international companies to invest in gas exploration and developing Al Risha field production, he noted.

He also lauded Jordan’s partnerships with the EU, notably efforts to developing the capability of the Ministry of Energy and supporting energy projects to enhance local energy resources' contributions in the Kingdom's total energy mix.