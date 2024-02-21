The share of shale oil in Jordan’s electricity production is expected to increase from 10 percent at present to 15 percent by 2030, an electricity official has said.

Expanding the use of shale oil in the country’s energy mix goes parallel with plans to increase the share of renewable energy and lessen reliance on traditional power sources, Amjad Al-Rawashdi, Director of the National Electricity Company told the Jordanian Arabic language daily Alghad.

According to the paper, Jordan controls the world’s fourth largest shale wealth, estimated at between 40 billion and 70 billion tonnes.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.