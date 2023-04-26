Japan’s Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary, Yokogawa Saudi Arabia, has received an order from the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) to supply control systems and other solutions for the One Million Project, which will introduce seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) technology at the one million m3 per day capacity Al Jubail desalination plant.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Al Jubail desalination plant upgrade, aims to extend the life of the existing plant through the replacement of multi-stage flash distillation (MSF) technology with RO membranes, is being executed by a consortium of Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works Company and Metito Saudi Arabia.

The project forms part of Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero Vision 2060 initiative, which aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and achieve net zero emissions by 2060.

Yokogawa said scope of the contract includes control systems, safety instrumented systems, production management systems, operator training simulators, and cybersecurity solutions.

Installation is set to be completed by January 2024, and the new facilities are expected to be fully operational by December 2024.

Kunimasa Shigeno, President & CEO of Yokogawa Saudi Arabia, said: “Saudi Arabia relies on seawater desalination for the majority of its drinking water, and demand for it is increasing as the population grows. With our experience working with the water infrastructure sectors in countries around the world and our expertise in the use of digital technology to improve efficiency in plant operations, Yokogawa will contribute not only to providing a stable supply of drinking water but also to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)